Houston couple forced to evacuate hotel as Hurricane Delta approaches Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico – Jessica Galvan said her trip to Cancun with her husband turned out very differently than they planned.

The Houstonians said that they were evacuated from their hotel as soon as they check-in. The couple is currently waiting it out at a school.

Officials ordered evacuations of Cancun’s hotel zone and other coastal areas and even opened the city’s convention center as a shelter as Hurricane Delta barreled down on the Yucatan Peninsula.

"We have two little ones at home so we are trying to keep everyone in the loop and let them know we are ok,” said Galvan.

Galvan said that waiting has been the most difficult part and at this point, they don’t know when they will be able to make it back to Texas.

“We don’t know what the damage to the airport will be, so who knows if we can even take a flight tomorrow back,” said Galvan.