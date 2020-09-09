One Good Thing: Woman donates kidney to officer who arrested her several times

A drug user and a criminal just a few years ago, Jocelyn James says she didn’t care about anything in life.

James was on Alabama’s most wanted list. She was arrested more than 16 times, often by Officer Terrell Powers.

But she eventually turned her life around, got sober, and one night when she was looking at Facebook, she saw a plea. Officer Powers was in need of a kidney.

James said God told her that she had the kidney. She was tested and was a perfect match.

“If you asked me to give you a list of 100 people that would give me a kidney, her name would not been on that list,” Powers said. “It’s like she’s another daughter, I mean she’s just a part of us.”

