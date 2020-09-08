Video shows passenger walking on airplane wing after reportedly saying she was ’too hot’

A passenger in Ukraine decided to take a stroll -- on an aircraft’s wing after opening the emergency exit.

The minute-long video shows a woman, who was traveling on a Ukraine International Airlines flight from Antalya, Turkey to the Ukrainian capital with her husband and children, walking on the wing of a Boeing 737, according to CNN.

She was reportedly overheard saying she was “too hot” and needed to cool down, according to CNN.

According to reports, she has been banned from all future UIA flights. It was determined the woman “was not under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” according to reports.

Watch the video below: