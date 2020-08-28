WATCH: See the devastation that KPRC 2 reporters saw along the Gulf Coast in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura
Hurricane Laura was an extremely destructive storm as it made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana, as a Category 4 hurricane early Thursday morning.
From Galveston to Louisiana, the KPRC 2 team has been covering the storm.
Here are videos from the reporters on the ground on Thursday:
Port Arthur, Texas
Vinton, Louisiana
Lake Charles, Louisiana
Cameron Parish, Louisiana
Cameron Parish, Louisiana - near Sabine Pass
Lake Charles, Louisiana
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.