WATCH: See the devastation that KPRC 2 reporters saw along the Gulf Coast in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Hurricane Laura was an extremely destructive storm as it made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana, as a Category 4 hurricane early Thursday morning.

From Galveston to Louisiana, the KPRC 2 team has been covering the storm.

Here are videos from the reporters on the ground on Thursday:

Port Arthur, Texas

Vinton, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cameron Parish, Louisiana

Cameron Parish, Louisiana - near Sabine Pass

Lake Charles, Louisiana

