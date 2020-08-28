Residents in Orange in need of gas and supplies after Hurricane Laura

ORANGE, Texas – Dozens lined up at a gas station near Orange early Friday morning.

People were seen filling gas cans and stocking up supplies. Sandra Herbert said that after she surveyed the damage left behind from the hurricane she traveled to find a gas station that was open.

“We have no gas and everything is shut down,” said Herbert.

Nathan Jenkins also waited in line at the gas pump.

“I woke up at 6 this morning and went and got me a generator and gas and I’m fixing inside to get some oil so the fridge will work,” said Jenkins. ”I hope I don’t lose all the food at my house .”

Rain showers continued throughout the morning, making it difficult for community members to continue the cleanup process. Up and down the streets you could see toppled fences, uprooted trees and debris.