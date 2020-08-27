Fire reported at chemical plant in Southwest Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

WESTLAKE, La. – Officials are responding to reports of a fire at a chemical plant in Westlake, Louisiana.

According to KPLC-TV, Sulphur, Westlake and Moss Bluff have issued shelter-in-place orders.

Video shows smoke coming from the plant.

You can see the chemical fire from the corner of Sale and Prien Lake



Shelter in place for Westlake, Sulphur and Moss Bluff pic.twitter.com/7esi0d4wAR — Brady Renard KPLC (@RenardSports) August 27, 2020

“Residents are advised to shelter in place until further notice and close your doors and windows,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said in a tweet. “Follow the directions of local officials.”

🚨There is a chemical fire in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area. Residents are advised to shelter in place until further notice and close your doors and windows. Follow the directions of local officials.🚨 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 27, 2020

Edwards also urged residents to stay inside and turn off their air conditioning units as a further precaution.

🚨 If you are in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area, shelter in place, close your windows and doors and TURN OFF YOUR AIR CONDITIONING UNITS. There is a chemical fire. Stay inside and wait for additional direction from local officials. 🚨 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 27, 2020

