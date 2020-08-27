Fire reported at chemical plant in Southwest Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

WESTLAKE, La. – Officials are responding to reports of a fire at a chemical plant in Westlake, Louisiana.
According to KPLC-TV, Sulphur, Westlake and Moss Bluff have issued shelter-in-place orders.
Video shows smoke coming from the plant.
You can see the chemical fire from the corner of Sale and Prien Lake— Brady Renard KPLC (@RenardSports) August 27, 2020
“Residents are advised to shelter in place until further notice and close your doors and windows,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said in a tweet. “Follow the directions of local officials.”
🚨There is a chemical fire in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area. Residents are advised to shelter in place until further notice and close your doors and windows. Follow the directions of local officials.🚨— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 27, 2020
Edwards also urged residents to stay inside and turn off their air conditioning units as a further precaution.
🚨 If you are in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area, shelter in place, close your windows and doors and TURN OFF YOUR AIR CONDITIONING UNITS. There is a chemical fire. Stay inside and wait for additional direction from local officials. 🚨— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 27, 2020
