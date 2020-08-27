91ºF

Fire reported at chemical plant in Southwest Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

WESTLAKE, La. – Officials are responding to reports of a fire at a chemical plant in Westlake, Louisiana.

According to KPLC-TV, Sulphur, Westlake and Moss Bluff have issued shelter-in-place orders.

Video shows smoke coming from the plant.

“Residents are advised to shelter in place until further notice and close your doors and windows,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said in a tweet. “Follow the directions of local officials.”

Edwards also urged residents to stay inside and turn off their air conditioning units as a further precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

