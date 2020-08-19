74ºF

Massive fire burns at factory in Grand Prairie near Dallas

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – Firefighters in Grand Prairie near Dallas are currently working to put out a large blaze at a plastics factory.

According to NBC 5, firefighters confirmed they were called to a fire in the 2000 block of West Marshall Drive, but would not give a specific location. Employees of Poly-America confirmed to NBC 5 the fire is at their plastics facility.

NBC 5 says people who live in the area reported brief power outages overnight.

Authorities have not yet said whether any injuries have been reported and are investigating to see what caused the fire.

Here are some of the videos of the fire that have been shared on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

