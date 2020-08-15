Thousands urge for the removal of ‘White Pride’ billboard near Ku Klux Klan headquarters

HOUSTON – An online petition has been created to help push for the removal of a controversial “White Pride” billboard located near the headquarters of the Ku Klux Klan in Arkansas.

CNN reports the billboard advertising WhitePrideRadio.com and AltRightTV.com reads “For the Family,” alongside a photo of two adults and two children holding an American flag and a sketch of a cross with a dove and a flame.

The removal of the billboard is being called upon by a local race relations task force of clergy and volunteers who say the sign misrepresents the community and stunts its growth, according to CNN.

“It’s an entrance to our town, the first thing people see when they drive in is this billboard,” an attorney representing the Harrison Community Task Force on Race Relations, Kelsey Bardwell, told CNN affiliate KARK. “And that’s not the message our community wants to convey.”

According to the report, the online petition was created in response to a viral video posted by a white filmmaker who documented his experience visiting Harrison, Arkansas as he held a Black Lives Matter sign in front of the billboard.

The video shows multiple encounters with bypassers who stop to talk to the filmmaker.

“Have a little pride in your race brother,” one man said, adding, “White pride worldwide.”

As of Friday afternoon, more than 9,000 people have signed the task force’s petition to have the billboard taken down.