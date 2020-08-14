One Good Thing: 109-year-old woman receives honorary degree from University of Tennessee as birthday surprise

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – A 109-year old woman from Chattanooga received a high honor from the University of Tennessee for her birthday.

Halie Forstner was a freshman at the college in 1930 but had to leave after one year, due to financial hardships. She says she always regretted she wasn’t able to complete her college education.

The university chancellor and the head of the History Department surprised Forstner with an honorary college degree, and a certificate that made her honorary president of the school’s history club.

“It’s such a surprise and just a plain little girl from the mountains and having all this happen to me. It’s wonderful,” Forstner said.