One Good Thing: Kansas mother and daughter leave hospital together after COVID-19 battle

JUNCTION CITY, Ks. – A Kansas mother and her daughter battled the coronavirus together and won.

The women got to leave the hospital together and finally go home.

Fighting COVID-19 wasn’t easy for the women. Kathryn Bouman was hospitalized in Junction City more than two weeks ago and was struggling with coronavirus symptoms. Bouman required more therapy than she anticipated.

Bouman’s mom Fernanda got sick later but thankfully, her symptoms were not as bad.

The two were placed in rooms around the corner from each other and they used Facetime to see how they were recovering. Days later, they were ready to leave together.