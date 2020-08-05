One Good Thing: 8-year-old creates organization to help others in his community

During these difficult times, an 8-year old in South Carolina is doing what he can to help others.

Greyson Winfield can be seen giving through his organization called “Helping Footprint.”

Greyson collects donations that are then used to buy gift cards for food or to help pay bills for families.

The young man mows lawns for busy first responders and single mothers. He also volunteers.

Greyson says he wants to make the world a better place and work towards becoming like former President John F. Kennedy. He also wants to be a Navy Seal.