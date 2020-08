In the worst of times, a 7-year-old and 73-year-old are becoming the best of friends.

The coronavirus cut them both off from the life they are used to and led to some loneliness.

The unlikely duo was set up to be pen pals by the senior living facility where the man is a resident.

“Kinda helps with the more solitude life we have now. And I bring some joy to her, and she does to me,” Gary, 73, said.

The two not only share letters but artwork as well.