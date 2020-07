MOLENA, Ga. – A family in Georgia is asking for your help to wish a very special member of their family Happy Birthday.

Helen Mangham is turning 105 years old in August but her big birthday bash where more than 100 friends and family members were invited had to be canceled.

Mangham’s family said she loves receiving mail and she also loves collecting cards.

If you’d like to send her a card, you can mail it to Pam Vickers at 257 Wallie Rd., Molena, Georgia, 30258.