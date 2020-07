A 12-year-old Nicaraguan boy started his own business to save money for a computer to attend online classes.

Mario Urroz says he's been using his mother's cell phone to do homework ever since his school closed due to the coronavirus.

With money being tight, Mario decided to start selling cacti.

Mario buys them from a local farm, puts them in colorful painted pots and then sells them on social media.

Mario is hoping to have enough money to buy a computer by December.