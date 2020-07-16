One Good Thing: Stars celebrate boy who saved sister from dog attack

A 6-year-old boy in Wyoming is being hailed as a hero for saving his sister from a dog attack.

Bridger Walker jumped into action when a German Shepherd mix charged toward his 4-year-old sister.

Bridger’s family says while he was shielding her, the dog leaped and latched onto his cheek. He had to get more than 90 stitches on his face.

When Bridger's aunt posted the story on Instagram, actress Anne Hathaway shared it.

Hathaway said, "I'm not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one!"

The Walker family says they’ve also heard from Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland and Hugh Jackman.