No matter how rich some celebrities are, many of them still have hearts of gold.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal recently pulled over to help a total stranger after her tire blew out on the side of the interstate.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office caught the moment and posted the video online, writing "You never know what good Samaritan will show up in your time of need."

He even stuck around with the woman until deputies arrived. Deputies thanked him for his help.