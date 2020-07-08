One Good Thing: Woman pays it forward by bringing drinks for people standing in unemployment line

One woman is paying it forward in a meaningful and fitting way to people who are waiting in long, hot unemployment lines.

Beaulah Hubbert is determined to bring some much-needed relief during this time.

She loads her car with cold drinks and snacks and passes them out to those who are waiting.

Those in line say it is a real pick-me-up.

“It’s very great for people to be bringing food and water because, for one, people have health problems,” someone in line said.

Hubbert says she does it because one day while she was standing in the unemployment line, a woman brought her some water and something to eat.