LOS ANGELES – One woman's life changed a year ago after she received a double lung transplant.

Miriam Merianos was a healthy woman in her 40s when she got the flu. Her only chance of survival was a double lung transplant, but she was rejected by more than 20 hospitals.

That's when a physician at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center stepped in to help.

Since then, Miriam has made many memories with her family, including welcoming her first grandchild and getting back to normal life.