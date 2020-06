A young girl is going viral after a video of her and her dad blew up on social media, and it will surely brighten up your day.

In the video that was recorded last year, 8-year-old Brooke Monroe is singing loud and proud to Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman” while her father, Cornell C. Conaway, keeps the beat.

Brooke said her favorite part of being an internet sensation is making people smile.