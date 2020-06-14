Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from North Texas

ROYSE CITY, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from North Texas Sunday morning.

The Royse City Police Department said 16-year-old Kylee Ann White was last seen on June 13 at around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Love Lane in Royse City. Police believe she could be in grave danger.

White is described as being five feet, eight inches tall. Police said she weighs about 120 pounds and has blonde hair with hazel eyes and pink braces.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts can call Royse City PD at (972) 204-7002.