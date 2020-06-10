One Good Thing: Two friends born on the same day become fathers on the same day

History is repeating itself in West Virginia. Two best friends who were born on the same day and at the same hospital found themselves back where it all started.

Adam Dent and Tyler Brooks became best buds during childhood. Now, their journey to fatherhood has taken on an amazing story and added an unbelievable twist.

The births of their children also occurred on the same day: Sunday, June 7th.

The babies, Lexi and Liam, were born just 10 hours apart. As for future gatherings like birthday parties, both of these fathers say that will be the icing on the cake.