One Good Thing: Crowd of protesters cheer for health care workers in New York City
NEW YORK CITY – Protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd and hospital workers still battling the coronavirus expressed their mutual admiration on the streets of New York City.
A crowd of nurses and doctors in protective equipment gathered outside NYU’s Perlmutter Cancer Center cheering as a group of protesters passed through the street.
Many of the protesters can be seen applauding the hospital workers in return, with some shouting “thank you.”
