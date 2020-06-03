89ºF

News

One Good Thing: Crowd of protesters cheer for health care workers in New York City

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: One Good Thing, Good News

NEW YORK CITY – Protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd and hospital workers still battling the coronavirus expressed their mutual admiration on the streets of New York City.

A crowd of nurses and doctors in protective equipment gathered outside NYU’s Perlmutter Cancer Center cheering as a group of protesters passed through the street.

Many of the protesters can be seen applauding the hospital workers in return, with some shouting “thank you.”

