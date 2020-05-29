KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Sherrod Session, an NAACP Youth Council President, and future UCLA Bruin
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.
On Friday, a $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Sherrod Session from Taylor High School. KPRC 2′s Britta Merwin surprised the senior at his school.
