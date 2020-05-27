One Good Thing: Teenager uses birthday to help feed the hungry in her community

A teenager in Florida uses her birthday to help feed the hungry in her community.

This year, the pandemic posed some special challenges, but she still found a way to come through and help.

Kennedy McCormick, 14, came up with a virtual food drive, complete with a piano recital from the birthday girl herself. her only request: donate to the charity “Feeding Tampa Bay.”

"I would normally be busy with school and sports but this downtime has helped me to be able to think creatively about how I can help others during this pandemic,” McCormick said.

