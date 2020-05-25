KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Anna Queen, the senior who hopes to make a difference at a children’s hospital
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.
On Monday, a $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Ana Queen from Pearland High School. KPRC 2′s Owen Confletti surprised the senior in a Zoom call.
