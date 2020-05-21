One Good Thing: Man and donkey share emotional reunion after weeks in quarantine

We're used to seeing emotional reunion videos between people and their dogs and here's one that's just as emotional, but this man's best friend is a donkey.

A man named Ismael Fernandez from Spain says he spent two months in quarantine and he was concerned that his pet donkey, “Baldomera,” would not remember him.

The reunion was just as emotional for Baldomera. The man says during their two-month separation, they kept in touch via Facetime.