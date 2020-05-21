Active shooter at Corpus Christi naval base ‘neutralized,’ authorities say

Published: May 21, 2020, 7:30 am Updated: May 21, 2020, 8:13 am

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A naval air station in Corpus Christi is reporting that an active shooter on the base has been “neutralized.”

Naval Security Forces at NAS Corpus Christi said they responded to reports of an active shooter situation at approximately 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to the base’s Facebook page, the base is currently on lockdown. A post said the shooter was in the vicinity of the North Gate, before being “neutralized.”

All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders are at the scene.

Naval Security Forces at NAS Corus Christi responded to an active shooter at approximatel 6:15 a.m. this morning. The... Posted by Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on Thursday, May 21, 2020

Officials said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.