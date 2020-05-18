KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Richard Guzman, a harding working senior and future civil engineer
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.
On Monday, a $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Richard Guzman from Cleveland High School. KPRC 2′s Kris Gutierrez surprised the senior in a zoom call.
Check out KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship recipients for 2020 below
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.