One Good Thing: Soldier surprises brother at high school graduation

PRATVILLE, Alabama – Many seniors aren't getting to celebrate graduation in a way they may have hoped, but for one Alabama high schooler, a surprise was sweeter than any ceremony.

Mason Taylor had just received his diploma when his military brother Malik walked on stage for a big embrace.

Malik drove 800 miles from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio for the big moment. Only the brothers' dad and a teacher knew about the surprise.

Unfortunately, the Taylor brothers won’t be able to celebrate for too long. Malik has to report back to the military while Mason gets ready for collegiate football at Miles College.