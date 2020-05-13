Walmart and Sam’s Club employees to receive another round of cash bonuses

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart and Sam’s Club employees are getting another round of cash bonuses in June, according to the company.

The total is worth more than $390 million to reward hourly employees for keeping up with the demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart said in a news release.

According to the release, full-time workers will get $300 and part-time, hourly and temporary associates will get $150.

“We are so grateful to our associates for being there for customers and members during this difficult time, serving communities across the country,” said Kathryn McLay, President and CEO of Sam’s Club. “Our associates’ efforts have been exactly what the country needed during this historic and uncertain time. They’ve made a real difference.”

The extra bonus for working through the pandemic applies to those who work in stores, clubs, supply chain facilities and offices, according to Walmart.

In order to qualify for the bonus, associates must have been employed by the company as of June 5, and it will pay out on June 25, according to the release.

