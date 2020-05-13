Disney Cruise Line cancels all sailings through end of July

ORLANDO – Disney Cruise Line announced Wednesday that all cruises that were set to sail through July 28 have now been canceled.

According to a news release, the decision to cancel future trips was made with direction from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Guests who were currently booked on one of the affected sailings will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date, or a full refund.

Guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.

Disney Cruise Line departures that have been affected include:

Disney Magic

May 11-23

May 23-30

May 30-June 6

June 6-13

June 13-22

June 22-July 1

July 1-13

July 13-18

July 18-25

July 25-Aug 5

Disney Wonder

May 8-18

May 18-25

May 25-June 1

June 1-8

June 8-15

June 15-22

June 22-29

June 29-July 6

July 6-13

July 13-20

July 20-27

July 27-Aug 3

Disney Dream

May 11-15

May 15-18

May 18-22

May 22-25

May 25-29

May 29-June 1

June 1-5

June 5-8

June 8-12

June 12-17

June 17-21

June 21-26

June 26-July 1

July 1-5

July 5-10

July 10-13

July 13-17

July 17-20

July 20-24

July 24-27

July 27-31

Disney Fantasy

May 9-16

May 16-23

May 23-30

May 30-June 6

June 6-13

June 13-20

June 20-27

June 27-July 6

July 6-11

July 11-18

July 18-25

July 25-Aug 1

Officials recommend that guests who booked their reservation through a travel agent to contact them directly with any questions.

Those who booked with Disney Cruise Line and have questions after receiving the email should call contact Disney by calling (866) 325-6685 or (407) 566-7797.

This story originally appeared on ClickOrlando.com.