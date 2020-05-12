This online shop is selling Golden Girls themed face masks
An online shop is looking out for the safety of Golden Girls fans amid the coronavirus outbreak.
For those looking for a mask, patterns and designs are becoming a considerable factor for online shoppers.
Beautiful Peace Shop offers eight Golden Girls themed design options.
The reusable dust masks have adjustable straps and include three layers of protective PM2.5 filter.
Masks can be purchased online.
