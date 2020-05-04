One Good Thing: Dad’s priceless reaction to son’s first home run captured on video

T-ball season would normally be underway right now, and the pandemic isn't stopping a man and his son from putting in work.

We’ve seen our fair share of next-generation sluggers showing off their power on social media during quarantine, but this video is priceless, thanks to this dad’s reaction.

Cory Willig was pitching to his toddler son Asher when the little guy caught the ball on the end of his bat and knocked it out of the park for the boy’s first home run. Of course, Asher's dad was ecstatic.

