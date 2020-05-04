Carnival Cruise Line to resume some sailing in August, statement says

Carnival has announced the cruise line will resume sailing August 1, according to a statement on their Facebook page.

The cruise line also said in the meantime, they will use this time to continue to identify and implement additional protocols in order to ensure safety.

The cruise line said if you have a cruise scheduled for August that has been impacted by cancellations, expect an email on additional plans.

Carnival said emails sent will have information on how to receive a refund.