86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

News

Carnival Cruise Line to resume some sailing in August, statement says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Travel, COVID-19, Coronavirus
The Coral Princess ship belongs to Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp.
The Coral Princess ship belongs to Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp. (Courtesy of Princess Cruises/Carnival Corp.)

Carnival has announced the cruise line will resume sailing August 1, according to a statement on their Facebook page.

The cruise line also said in the meantime, they will use this time to continue to identify and implement additional protocols in order to ensure safety.

The cruise line said if you have a cruise scheduled for August that has been impacted by cancellations, expect an email on additional plans.

Carnival said emails sent will have information on how to receive a refund.

Important update regarding our sailings: You can also view the latest list of impacted sailings here: https://choose.fun/2Sx95Cz

Posted by Carnival Cruise Line on Monday, May 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: