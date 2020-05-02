Take a breather and watch this calming video of Yosemite falls without people
Yosemite National Park is beautiful any time, but it is exceptionally beautiful when nature has a chance to shine, sans tourists.
The park has been empty due to the coronavirus pandemic, but nature has really thrived in people’s absence.
A video shared on the park’s Facebook page showed beautiful, iconic landmarks like Yosemite Falls, Half Dome and El Capitan and wildlife in various areas throughout the park for the month of April.
Watch the full video of the highlights below:
Catching up with Yosemite | April 2020
Like catching up with a good friend over video chat, here's a little bit of what Yosemite has been up to this month! April kicked off with one last snowstorm, and since then spring has really been taking off! Waterfalls are picking up, the Merced River is flowing faster, meadows are green and full of birdsong, and animals are active, taking advantage of all the new food sources that are starting to appear. There are even a few dogwood flowers blooming, though most are still just starting to bud.Posted by Yosemite National Park on Sunday, April 26, 2020
