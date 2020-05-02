Take a breather and watch this calming video of Yosemite falls without people

Yosemite National Park is beautiful any time, but it is exceptionally beautiful when nature has a chance to shine, sans tourists.

The park has been empty due to the coronavirus pandemic, but nature has really thrived in people’s absence.

A video shared on the park’s Facebook page showed beautiful, iconic landmarks like Yosemite Falls, Half Dome and El Capitan and wildlife in various areas throughout the park for the month of April.

Watch the full video of the highlights below: