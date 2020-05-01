One Good Thing: Residents go for ‘silly walks’ in California neighborhood

SAN LUIS ODISPO, California – Here's some good news to share with you.

Walking around the neighborhood is one activity many families enjoyed during the stay at home orders. Those walks can be lifesavers for some people, and for one neighborhood in California, perhaps a chance for a little silliness.

Maureen Salmon got the idea from the monte python skit "the ministry of silly walks."

She posted a sign in front of her house asking passers-by to "commence silly walking immediately."

And she can't believe the response the sign's gotten from people just passing by.

If you see some good news in your neighborhood, make sure to share it with us, so we can share it with you.