KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Cory Acreman, a senior who helped his mother make quilts for a good cause

Carlos Hernandez, Digital Content Specialist , KPRC

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

On Friday, a $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Cory Acreman from Montgomery High School. KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda surprised the senior at his mother’s fabric shop.

