One Good Thing: Senior shoppers receive the gift of groceries, thanks to anonymous donor
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – A person in Kentucky gave the gift of groceries. The anonymous donor paid for seniors’ food at three Louisville stores.
Senior shoppers were told at the checkout that they did not have to pay anything.
As you can imagine, many people said they were in disbelief. Others were grateful but said they didn’t need it, like shopper sue hill. but she promised to pay it forward.
