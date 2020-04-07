Woman sprays Lysol in eyes of cashier after being told there is a purchase limit for the product

Police in Massachusetts are searching for a woman who allegedly sprayed Lysol in a cashier’s eyes after she was told there was a purchase limit for the disinfectant.

According to a Facebook post by the Leicester police, the incident occurred on March 27 at a Walmart.

Leicester PD is attempting to identify the female in the attached photograph for an ADW that occurred on 3/27 at... Posted by Leicester Police Department on Sunday, April 5, 2020

At the point of purchase, the cashier informed the woman there was limit on the number of Lysol products each customer could buy. She then reacted by spraying the cashier in the eyes with the Lysol, requiring a response from EMS, police said.

The woman completed her purchase and left in what is believed to have been an Uber.