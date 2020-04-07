86ºF

Weeks earlier than expected: April 19 named new projected peak date for coronavirus in Texas

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Debbie Strauss, Special Projects Producer

Nurse Yvette Laugere adjusts her safety goggles while working at a newly opened free Covid-19 testing site operated by United Memorial Medical Center Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Houston. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – April 19 is the new projected peak of coronavirus in Texas, according to data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine.

The peak was originally slated for May 2.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine who was on the council at IHME, told KPRC 2 he is looking at the numbers and advising the city on stay-at-home policies.

“At one point it was May 2nd, then May 5th and now it looks more toward the end of April, but that was enough ammo to talk to city leaders about keeping the social distancing aggressively in place to the end of the month and then we’ll have to see on what happens,” Hotez said.

