Weeks earlier than expected: April 19 named new projected peak date for coronavirus in Texas

HOUSTON – April 19 is the new projected peak of coronavirus in Texas, according to data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine.

The peak was originally slated for May 2.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine who was on the council at IHME, told KPRC 2 he is looking at the numbers and advising the city on stay-at-home policies.

“At one point it was May 2nd, then May 5th and now it looks more toward the end of April, but that was enough ammo to talk to city leaders about keeping the social distancing aggressively in place to the end of the month and then we’ll have to see on what happens,” Hotez said.

Tonight at 10, KPRC 2 looks into this new projection that Texas will peak much sooner than previously announced, as well as examine new projections for the death toll in Texas.

Is it light at the end of the tunnel for Texas...or just bad data? Watch KPRC 2 at 10 for the full report.