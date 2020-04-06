Texas police looking for 18-year-old woman claiming to spread COVID-19
HOUSTON – Police are looking for an 18-year-old woman who allegedly tested positive for COVID-19 after a video posted on social media shows the woman’s reluctance to self-quarantine.
The woman has been identified as Lorraine Maradiaga and is believed to live in the city of Carrollton, about 20 miles north of Dallas.
Maradiaga faces a charge of making a terroristic threat.
The Carrollton Police Department has yet to locate the woman.
We have identified the woman seen on social media claiming to be COVID-19 positive as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga and are charging her with Terroristic Threat, Texas Penal Code 22.07.— Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) April 5, 2020
We have not located her yet. Tips: (972) 466-3333 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com. pic.twitter.com/KySDDXL2RH
The police department is asking for those with tips that could lead them to her location to call (972) 466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.