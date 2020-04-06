76ºF

Texas police looking for 18-year-old woman claiming to spread COVID-19

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: News, Texas, Dallas, Carrollton, Crime, Coronavirus
Texas police are looking for Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, who is claiming to be COVID-19 positive and willfully spreading the virus. (Twitter/@CarrolltonTXPD)

HOUSTON – Police are looking for an 18-year-old woman who allegedly tested positive for COVID-19 after a video posted on social media shows the woman’s reluctance to self-quarantine.

The woman has been identified as Lorraine Maradiaga and is believed to live in the city of Carrollton, about 20 miles north of Dallas.

Maradiaga faces a charge of making a terroristic threat.

The Carrollton Police Department has yet to locate the woman.

The police department is asking for those with tips that could lead them to her location to call (972) 466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

