News

Do you run a local business? Share how people can help.

We’ll build a local business guide with the responses to the survey

Tags: coronavirus, Business
Houston, Texas
Houston, Texas (Pixabay)

Local businesses are struggling as people stay home to slow the spread of Covid-19 outbreak. To try and help, we’re inviting business owners and managers to share how people can help them through this difficult time. If you own or run a local business, please fill out the form below and we’ll compile a guide of the responses.

