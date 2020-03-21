Texas company makes at-home COVID-19 test, available Monday

Everlywell, an Austin-based digital health company, is providing an at-home collection kit with telehealth diagnosis for COVID-19 that will become available Monday, March 23.

In a statement, the company announced it will be able to provide an initial supply of 30,000 tests.

Everlywell was founded in 2015 by CEO Julia Cheek. In 2016, the company was featured on an episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” where Cheek received a $1 million line of credit at 8 percent plus 5 percent equity from Lori Greiner.

Prices for Everlywell at-home test kits typically range from $39 for an HIV test to $399 for a Women’s Health test.

“Our team has been working around the clock with top scientists and laboratories in the nation to develop a test that we will make available at the lowest price possible while covering our costs, at no profit to the company," Everlywell founder and CEO Julia Cheek said in a statement, according to KSAT.

The COVID-19 at-home test will be available for $135 at no profit to Everlywell.

According to a report by USA Today, it is the founder’s goal to offer the diagnosis test for COVID-19 at no cost.

"We have also reached out to government and public health officials to explore possibilities to provide it for free,” Cheek said.

To obtain a collection kit, consumers are asked to complete an online screening questionnaire provided by Everlywell’s independent telehealth partner and based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the company’s website, the at-home testing kit includes: