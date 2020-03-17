LIVE: Federal coronavirus task force provides update on efforts to combat COVID-19

WASHINGTON – The federal coronavirus task force is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the national effort to battle COVID-19.

The news conference at the White House is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

The briefing comes after President Donald Trump announced Monday more stringent guidelines calling for people to avoid bars, restaurants and food courts, and avoid assembling in groups larger than 10. Those guidelines are in effect for 15 days.

