Governor Abbott waives STAAR testing requirements for 2019-2020 school year

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced that he has waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

Additionally, Abbott is requesting that the Department of Education waive federal testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

Abbott said he is working closely with the Texas Education Agency to ensure that schools continue to deliver instruction to students while students are absent or while schools are closed due to COVID-19. This includes tailoring instruction for students with special needs so that they have access to the same education as other students in the district.

Abbott said he will continue to work with the TEA on developing additional methods to ensure that students are learning at the next grade-level.

“Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families,” Abbott said. “We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19.”