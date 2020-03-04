KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Daniela Hernandez

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

On Wednesday, a $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Daniela Hernandez from Sam Rayburn High School. KPRC 2′s Owen Conflenti surprised the senior during her class.

Meet Daniela Hernandez

Tell me about the community work that you wrote about in your essay?

For two years in a row, my friends and I did a community project for a competition for DECA. We tried our best to fundraise for different non-profits. We tried to spread awareness in the community and turned out successful in our projects.

What do you do when you’re not studying?

I’m on the varsity volleyball team. Usually, when I’m not studying, I like to play. I’m also part of the theater group, it’s fun to be with my friends and act.

Do you know where you want to attend?

I want to go to the University of Texas to study environmental engineer.

Why environmental engineering?

Our community is really close to the refineries. Seeing it every day has affected me. It wanted me to modify my community and make renewable resources more accessible.

What have you learned from your experiences?

It definitely takes your mindset. You can create a project to help your community in any way. Nothing is stopping you. You don’t need to wait until you’re older when you have resources or money. All you need is support from your administrators, your school and your friends. You’ll be able to do it.

