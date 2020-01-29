Digiorno may give away free pizza during Super Bowl

(CNN) – Digiorno is making a bet this Super Bowl Sunday that could have you enjoying free pizza.

If at any point in the game the score is 3 to 14 or 14 to 3, Digiorno said they will give out free pizzas.

Why that score?

Because three-point-14 represents pi.

Digiorno said if that score happens it plans to tweet out a link to a coupon for a free pizza.

The coupons will be awarded on a first-come-first-serve basis and only while supplies last.

The company said once the score changes, the link ends.

The coupons though will be redeemable in early March ahead of pi day.