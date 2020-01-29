Digiorno may give away free pizza during Super Bowl
(CNN) – Digiorno is making a bet this Super Bowl Sunday that could have you enjoying free pizza.
If at any point in the game the score is 3 to 14 or 14 to 3, Digiorno said they will give out free pizzas.
Why that score?
Because three-point-14 represents pi.
Digiorno said if that score happens it plans to tweet out a link to a coupon for a free pizza.
The coupons will be awarded on a first-come-first-serve basis and only while supplies last.
The company said once the score changes, the link ends.
The coupons though will be redeemable in early March ahead of pi day.
