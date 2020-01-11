Taco Bell is betting $100K salary will help recruit managers

Taco Bell plans to test a $100,000 salary for general managers of company-owned restaurants in select markets in 2020, according to a company press release.

For those who may not want to be in a manager role, the brand is introducing "Makers," a program for restaurant team members who want to elevate their passion for the brand and want leadership experience, per the press release. Taco Bell is also offering at least 24 hours of paid sick time per calendar year for all corporate-owned restaurant employees in 2020.

The company hopes these efforts will enhance restaurant performance, employee satisfaction and support recruitment and retention, the release stated.

Taco Bell is pushing other initiatives such as making all consumer-facing packaging recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2025 worldwide and expanding the accessibility to vegetarian options around the world.

The brand is also awarding $6 million in Live Más Scholarships this year, per the release. Those interested in applying should submit a two-minute video about their passion before January 23, 2020.