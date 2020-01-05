300K chickens die in large fire at egg farm

About 300,000 chickens died in a huge fire at an egg farm in Michigan.

Firefighters were called to the cage-free poultry farm Friday morning. Crews had to truck in water for several hours to battle the flames.

Firefighters were able to save a 250,000 hens in a second barn.

“Agriculture fires are always a challenge especially at a place like this, farm spokesman Brian Burch said. "We don’t have city water, we don’t have those same kinds of assets that we sometimes take for granted in cities.”

The farm is owned by Konos Vande Bunte Eggs.

Burch said some farm workers suffered from minor smoke inhalation

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.