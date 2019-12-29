At least two dead, one in critical condition after shooting at White Settlement church near Fort Worth

Officials say two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting at a White Settlement church, NBC affiliate KXAS reported.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the 1900 block of South Las Vegas Trail.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, another person died during transport to the hospital and a third person is in critical condition, KXAS reported.

Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement regarding the shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in the evil act of violence that occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the White Settlement community and for all those affected by this horrible tragedy.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.